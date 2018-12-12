Compliance in wearing seat belts still low – MIROS

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Compliance in wearing seat belts is still low among road users, resulting in serious injury and death among drivers and their passengers, said the Malaysian Institute for Road Safety Research (MIROS).

Its chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said this could be avoided by emphasising the importance of wearing seat belt, increasing public awareness on the matter and intensifying enforcement.

“At the moment, the rate of compliance in wearing seat belt among drivers is 90 per cent and 70 per cent for front passengers. As for the rear passengers it is very low with only five per cent having buckled their seat belt,” he said in a statement today.

Lee said the rate of mortality and injuries from road accidents could be reduced if the aspect on wearing seat belt was to be be given priority.

He said one of the most important aspects before travelling is to ensure every passengers had buckled their seat belts and appropriate car seats provided for infants and young children. – Bernama