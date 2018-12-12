Declare even if you have no assets — Muhyiddin

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PETALING JAYA: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has called on lawmakers including those in Pakatan Harapan to declare their assets to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) if they have not done so.

“Submit the declaration form even if you have nothing,” he said adding that the issue would be resolved if those who have yet to declare their assets, do so accordingly.

Muhyiddin who is also the Home Minister said he had done his part as required and advised those who have not done so to abide by the given schedule.

“My advice is if you have nothing to declare, just state no assets,” he told a press conference at the Bersatu headquarters here yesterday.

Also present were the party’s secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya and executive secretary Capt (R) Muhamad Suhaimi Yahya.

According to the MACC’s asset declaration portal (https://mydeclaration.sprm.gov.my/) as at 5 pm on Sunday,13 MPS have yet to declare their assets.

When asked to comment on the performance of the menteri besar from among Bersatu members, Muhyiddin admitted that some were inexperienced and needed time to prove themselves before they could be assessed by the people.

“What is important is that they understand their role and responsibilities.

We have to accept the fact that they lack experience and need to improve,” he said.

Currently, the three menteri besar from Bersatu are Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir (Kedah), Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (Perak) and Datuk Osman Sapian (Johor) Commenting on the meeting held today the Pagoh MP said the discussion revolved around the upcoming Bersatu general assembly at the end of this month.

About 3,000 delegates are expected to attend the three-day general assembly from Dec 28 to 30 at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC). — Bernama