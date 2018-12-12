Dewan Rakyat passes Road Transport (Amendment) Bill 2018

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat yesterday passed the Road Transport (Amendment) Bill 2018 to improve the cancellation process of vehicle registration and to facilitate local authorities dispose of abandoned vehicles in their respective areas.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Kamaruddin Jaffar said based on available record, there are 27.4 million registered vehicles in the country with 9.7 million of them believed to be no longer active as their road tax have not been renewed.

The total covers all types of land vehicles including cars, motorcycles, lorries, buses and so on, he said when winding up debate on the Bill at Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

On Monday, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook was reported as saying that local authorities have been having difficulties to dispose of abandoned vehicles in their areas as most of the vehicles still have valid registration.

Commenting further, Kamaruddin said the ministry would be cooperating with the Housing and Local Government Ministry as well as local authorities to streamline the standard operating procedure (SOP) used currently to dispose of vehicles.

“The ministry will be reviewing the time taken to process damaged vehicles to expedite the disposal of the vehicles so as not to pollute the environment and the disposal is only carried out at registered disposal centres, as well as compliance to disposal process to protect the environment,” he said.

Earlier, when tabling the Bill for second reading, Kamaruddin said the amendment among others also proposed to empower the city council to establish its own a warden’s team.

Apart from that, it also empowered the minister to set the fees for applications to use tinted film or glass, which exceeded the stipulated limit. — Bernama