Elderly woman found dead after fire razes longhouse in Sri Aman

SRI AMAN: A 60-year-old woman was burnt to death after a fire razed a 28-door longhouse in Nanga Entulang, Jalan Stumbin here today.

State Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) assistant operations director Tiong Ling Hii said firefighters found the victim, identified as Yon Manjat, in a bedroom at Sambau Sangai Longhouse while clearing up the site at 2.45pm.

“The fire razed a 28-door longhouse and an adjacent single storey house was 70 percent damaged,” he said.

Tiong also pointed out that the fire was believed to have started from the 12th door of the longhouse at about 10.30am, prompting its residents to alert Bomba.

“The cause of the fire and the subsequent losses suffered are being investigated,” said Tiong adding that the department was alerted about the fire at 11am.