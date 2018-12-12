Lynas employees fear losing jobs, hand memo to govt

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 130 Lynas Corporation (Lynas) employees who are worried about their future at the company following a change in procedure at the plant linked to the removal of radioactive waste, submitted a memorandum to the government yesterday.

The group’s representative, Jumaat Mansor, told reporters at the entrance to Parliament early this morning that Lynas is facing problems with compliance, which may lead to the company not having its licence renewed by the government in September next year.

He said that if the problem is not dealt with immediately, more than 1,000 Lynas employees – 90 per cent of whom are locals – will be out of a job and this could affect more than 4,000 households.

“We are gathering here today hoping the government will reconsider its decision and think of the fate of the workers should the plant’s licence not be renewed,” he said.

The memorandum addressed to several people including the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister was received by Foreign Minister and Indera Mahkota MP, Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah’s, special duties Parliamentary officer, Adil Zakuan Zairakithnaini.

Last week, Lynas was reported to have said it would implement the recommendations of the Lynas Advance Materials Plant (Lamp) review committee for its operation in Gebeng, Pahang.

Its chief executive officer, Amanda Lacaze, said in a statement that this included the export of Water Leached Purification Residue (WLP) from Malaysia if a location for a permanent disposal facility (PDF) is not identified or approved. — Bernama