Majority of teachers requesting transfer come from Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan

KUALA LUMPUR: Teachers from Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan make up the majority requesting a transfer from schools in Sabah and Sarawak back to Peninsular Malaysia, Education Minister, Dr Maszlee Malik, informed Parliament yesterday.

Breaking down the numbers for Wong Shu Qi (PH-Kluang) who requested the information via a supplementary question, he said 386 primary school teachers serving in Sarawak have asked to be moved to Kedah, 298 to Terengganu, 252 to Kelantan and 107 to Johor.

The request to move from Sabah to Kelantan is 201, Kedah 156, Terengganu 108 and Perak, 101.

The number of secondary school teachers applying to leave Sarawak for Kelantan are 197, Terengganu 152, Perak 149 and Kedah 123. While from Sabah to Kelantan it is 223, Terengganu 116, Selangor 91 and Kedah, 86. — Bernama