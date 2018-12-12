Najib pleads not guilty to charge with ordering alterations to 1MDB final audit report

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to using his position to order alterations to the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) final audit report before it was tabled to the Public Accounts Committee to avoid any action against him.

Najib,65, made the plea after the charge was read out before judge Azura Alwi.

He was charged, in his capacity as a public officer, which was as the Prime Minister, with using the position to obtain gratification for himself, which was to evade disciplinary, civil or criminal action against him in connection with 1MDB, by ordering alterations to the 1MDB final audit report before it was finalised and tabled to the PAC, where he directly had interest in.

The Pekan Member of Parliament was accused of committing the offence at the at the Complex of the Prime Minister’s Department ,Federal Government’s Administrative Centre, the Federal Territory of Putrajaya between Feb 22 and Feb 26, 2016.

He was charged under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and faced an imprisonment for up to 20 years and fine of not less that five times the amount of the gratification, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

Former Federal Court judge Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram, who has been appointed senior deputy public prosecutor, is leading the prosecution, while Najib is represented by a panel of lawyers led by Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah. – Bernama