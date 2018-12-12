Requests for Bersatu to spread wings to Sabah – Muhyiddin

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) said there have been requests for the party to spread its wings to Sabah in the wake of the resignation of 14 elected representatives and several other leaders from Sabah UMNO today.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said, however, that it will depend on several matters that will have to be considered with Parti Warisan Sabah, which is in power in Sabah, and component parties of the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the state.

“What matters is that we do not want to cause a clash in terms of interests,” he told reporters after handing over donations amounting to RM100,000 from the Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin Charity Golf Foundation to 10 welfare bodies here.

Sabah UMNO is said to have been severely crippled after the entire state liaison committee headed by Datuk Seri Hajiji Mohd Noor resigned, along with five MPs, nine state assemblymen and two senators from the party as well as several divisional chiefs with immediate effect.

Muhyiddin, who is the Home Minister, said the development seemed to favour PH because all those who quit Sabah UMNO have expressed their support for the ruling coalition. – Bernama.