Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The RM150 million fund for the flash flood mitigation project in Kuching will be released next year, said Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

Dr Yii said the assurance came from Minister of Water, Land and Natural Resources Dr Xavier Jayakumar in response to his request made in Parliament on Tuesday.

“The Minister of Water, Land and Natural Resources has assured that the federal government and the ministry will release the fund allocated for the flood mitigation project to address the issues of flash floods in several areas around Kuching, including some areas in the city centre, as a short term solution.

“This allocation will be released and the necessary appointments including architects, engineers and surveyors will be done in 2019, and the physical construction to commence in 2020,” Dr Yii told a press conference today at DAP headquarters here.

According to him, the project will include upgrading the drainage system at the Sarawak General Hospital, Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg, Padang Merdeka, Lintang Park Utara, Lorong Lintang Park Selatan I, Jalan Ellis, Jalan Padungan and Tabuan Dayak.

Dr Yii also said that another RM1.8 billion has been requested as a long term measure to address the flood problem and would be requested in the 12th Malaysia Plan.

RM150 mln for flash flood mitigation to be released next year – Dr Yii The RM150 million fund for the flash flood mitigation project in Kuching will be released next year, said Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii during a press conference at DAP headquarters here in Kuching today. Full story: http://www.theborneopost.com/2018/12/12/rm150-mln-for-flash-flood-mitigation-to-be-released-next-year-dr-yii/(Video by Roy Emmor) Posted by BorneoPost Online on Selasa, 11 Disember 2018