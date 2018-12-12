Sabah Umno Women, Puteri leaders staying

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Umno Sabah Women and Puteri movements leaders are staying put in the party for the time being.

For the Women movement, its Chief Datuk Jainab Ahmad Ayid said a decision will be made only after consulting its leaders and members at the grassroots level.

Jainab said that the Women movement will take a ‘cooling off’ period in light of the recent development.

She said this when met at the press conference which saw the mass exodus of Umno Sabah’s elected representatives and leaders.

A total of 14 elected representatives and 21 divisional leaders led by former Umno Sabah chief Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor announced that they were quitting the party with immediate effect.

Jainab who was met after the press conference said that her presence there was in support of her former party colleagues but she has not made any decision to follow suit.

“So far only four Wanita divisional chiefs have resigned but the rest of us have yet to make any decision. We were elected to the post by the grassroots and we will seek their mandate before making any decisions,” she said.

“If the voice on the ground is to follow suit with the decision to quit, then we will do so and I will submit the resignation letter(s) to the relevant quarters,” she stressed.

Meanwhile its Puteri chief Fadilah Sarbi also said that the movement is taking a back seat for the moment with regards to the matter.

She however pointed out that it was up to the Puteri divisional leaders to make a personal decision on their next course of action after consulting with their members.

“Whatever their decision, I will respect it and wish them the best of luck,” said Fadilah.