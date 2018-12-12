Two companies charged with negligence after student killed by flying lawn tractor blade

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SEREMBAN: Two companies were charged with negligence in the Session Court here today in connection with the death of a student of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Gemas, who was killed by a flying blade from a lawn tractor in the school compound in February this year.

Two students were also injured in the incident.

However, the company directors – Mohd Yusof Ismail, of MI Yusof Enterprise, and Hishamudin Rais, of Hisham Rais (M) Sdn Bhd – pleaded not guilty to the charge, which was read out separately, before Judge Maimoonah Aid.

MI Yusof Enterprise was charged with failing to provide a safe work procedure on the use of the Kubota lawn tractor, resulting in the death of Nur Afini Roslan, 14, and caused injury to Abdullah Hazlan,14, and Mohd Farhan Reza Badrol Hesam, 13, at the field of SMK Tuanku Abdul Rahman at 10.20 am on Feb 13 this year.

The other company, Hisham Rais (M) Sdn Bhd, was charged with failing to to supervise the use of the lawn tractor which resulted in the death and injury of the three students at the school at the same place, time and date.

The charges against the two companies were made under Section 17(1) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994, which provides a fine of up to RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to two years, or both, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor from the Negeri Sembilan Department of Occupational Safety and Health, Intan Noorashikin Nasaruddin, prosecuted.

The court set March 20 next year for mention. – Bernama