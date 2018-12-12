Two men lose RM34,848 after being cheated by ‘policemen’ in Miri

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Two men lost a total of RM34,848 after being duped by individuals who claimed to be policemen in separate cases of Macau Scams here.

Sarawak Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) chief Supt Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah said a 54-year-old victim received a call from a telephone number +882072254422 from a man who introduced himself as ‘Sergeant Lim’ yesterday.

“The victim was informed that the arrest warrant was issued by the court against him for allegedly engaging in Maybank’s credit card fraud and receiving a payment of RM273,000,” he said in a statement today.

He said the victim was ordered by the man to provide his bank account number and after he gave all the information requested, the victim received messages of three money transactions taking place.

Mustafa Kamal added the transactions involved three different accounts amounting to RM28,548 without the knowledge of the victim who immediately lodged a police report yesterday.

He said the second case involved a 31-year-old who worked as a supervisor who was contacted by an individual who claimed to be from the Melaka police contingent headquarters (IPK) on Nov 21.

According to him, the individual claimed that the victim had to appear in court for a credit card loan case but the victim denied making the loan.

“The victim was then connected to the Melaka IPK to enable a police report to be made through telephone and was told that he was allegedly involved in other criminal cases of money laundering and drug trafficking,” he added.

Mustafa Kamal added, the victim was ordered to make money transfers to two different bank accounts amounting to RM6,300 on Nov 21 and Dec 3.

He said the victim later realised it was a scam and then lodged a police report yesterday. – Bernama