Umno will be stronger with ‘fresh blood’ in Sabah – Bung Moktar

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Newly appointed Umno Sabah Chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin is confident that with ‘fresh blood’ the party will be stronger in the state.

Bung when contacted for a comment on his appointment as state Liaison Chief following the mass exodus from Umno Sabah led by his predecessor Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor, described the situation the party is in as ‘sudah jatuh ditimpa tangga’ (it never rains but it pours).

“But whatever it is, I will endeavor to do my best in the responsibility entrusted onto me by the party’s leadership. It is a heavy one but we… me and the new leadership will work towards making the party stronger and bringing a new ‘torch’ of hope to the rakyat in Sabah,” he said.

The Kinabatangan Member of Parliament and Sungai Sibuga assemblyman Tan Sri Musa Aman are the only two elected representatives remaining in Umno Sabah. The mass exodus also saw 21 of its divisional chiefs quitting the party.

Bung Moktar pointed out that it is not easy to be the head of an organization like Umno Sabah because the battle will be fought only by those who chose to stay with the party.

“However we must wake up and face reality because Umno is not only a political party but an organization that has a struggle which must be continued. I have contacted a few of the remaining leaders as well as the youth leaders and they said that are happy to be given the opportunity to lead the party.

“It is time that Umno Sabah moves with fresh blood that are energetic and honorable. I am confident that the young leaders will be able to make the party stronger,” he said.

Bung also thanked Umno President Datuk Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for the appointment.

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa announced Bung’s appointment at a special press conference today.