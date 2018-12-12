Umno’s halatuju is no longer clear to us – Azizah

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Beaufort Member of Parliament Datuk Azizah Mohd Dun has denied a claim that lack of funds for development is among the reasons why Umno Sabah elected representatives have quit the party.

“It has nothing to do with that (as) development funds come from the government. We were willing to stay as Opposition but Umno’s halatuju is no longer clear to us,” she said when met after the press conference today.

Azizah was asked to comment on Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa’s claim that a lack of funds is the reason why some of the party’s leaders in Sabah want to leave.

“They want to be with those in power for various reasons, including allocations and finances. Umno has to admit that when it comes to money, we have none, as our accounts have been frozen,” he was quoted as saying.

Annuar explained that the funds the Sabah Umno lawmakers wanted were for their constituents adding, “The constituents want development, they want (infrastructure) projects.

Azizah said that the decision to leave Umno was well received by the grassroots in her constituency as it is a long awaited one for many.

“I have received many congratulatory messages via WhatsApp and some even said that this is what they have been waiting for. In fact many have asked that we leave Umno but we did not. However, today, what was done is a unanimous decision and we will plot our next move as a team,” she said.

She also stressed that the decision was made for the sake and benefit of the state, the rakyat and their constituents.

When asked whether their move will mean the demise of Umno in Sabah, Azizah replied, “It probably is. It is still there but not as strong as before as the majority of party members will be with us.

In the 14th general election, Sabah Umno won eight out of 26 parliamentary seats in the state.