Xavier clarifies he did not propose combining three land codes into one

KUCHING: Federal Minister of Water, Land and Mineral Resources Dr Xavier Jayakumar yesterday clarified that he never intended to advocate the combination of the Land Codes of Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak into a single national land code.

Xavier said all he said was that he wanted all these three land codes to be combined into one document for the purpose of any forum or convention at international level.

This would enable him on behalf of the Malaysian government as the Minister of Water, Land and Mineral Resources, to present and explain the land and water issues in seminars and dialogues.

If all these land codes were inside one single document, confusion could be avoided during presentation, he said when reacting to a news portal article on Monday entitled ‘Xavier Jayakumar wanted to strip Sarawak’s autonomy, says DCM’.

Xavier said he regretted that his concern had been misconstrued by Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is also Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development.