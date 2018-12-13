Ex-Goldman banker Ng denied bail pending extradition hearing

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today dismissed an application by former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng Chong Hwa, who is facing three charges abroad in connection with 1Malaysia Development Berhad, to be released on bail pending his extradition hearing.

Ng is currently in remand for 60 days pending hearing of the government’s application to extradite him to the United States in the Sessions Court here.

Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah, when handing down the decision, said the application was dismissed for reasons, among others, there was a possibility that Ng would abscond from the country as he is a flight risk.

He said he also took into consideration the interest of the public and the country, adding that the charges against Ng were serious matters.

“Ng should be held in custody due to an extradition treaty between Malaysia and the US,’ he said.

On Nov 14, former Bukit Aman Commercial CID director Amar Singh said police had obtained a remand order against Ng following his arrest on Nov 1.

Ng was charged in the Federal Court in the Eastern District of New York by the Department of Justice (DoJ) for allegedly conspiring to launder billions of dollars, which was allegedly committed with a fugitive Malaysia businessman Low Taek Jho and another banker, Tim Leissner.

Earlier, Ng’s defence counsel Datuk Tan Hock Chuan told the court that he was being instructed by his client to appeal against today’s decision.

Later, he informed the media that the Sessions Court was scheduled to hear the government’s extradition application next week.

Deputy public prosecutors Manoj Kurup and Shukor Abu Bakar appeared for the prosecution. – Bernama