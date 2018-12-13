Focus of waste management lies in wastage reduction, not recycling – CM

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The focus of waste management lies in wastage reduction and not recycling, said Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

In view of that, the Chief Minister said effort must be put into inculcating and cultivating the culture of responsible consumer behaviour.

Abang Johari said state has commissioned a study to review current policy, legislation and institutional, regulations and capacities governing waste generation and disposal management, aside from adopting and advocating 3R – reducing, reusing and recycling.

He pointed out that in advanced countries like Canada, the waste management goes beyond 3R wherever possible, waste reduction is the preferable option.

“If waste is produced, every effort should be made to reuse it if practicable. Recycling is the third option in waste management hierarchy, although recycling does help to conserve resources and reduce waste, it is important to remember that there are economic and environmental costs associated with waste collection and recycling.

“For this reason, recycling should only be considered for waste which cannot be reduced or reused; and it may be possible to recover materials or energy from waste which cannot be reduced, reused or recycled,” he said at the Chief Minister’s Environmental Award (CMEA) presentation at a hotel here last night.

Speaking on the award, he said Sarawak is firm in its approach in promoting environmental protection and conservation of the state’s natural resources, and this award is promoting this to the stakeholders which will ensure that State’s transformation agenda of becoming a developed State by 2020 will become a reality.

“Our mission is to develop Sarawak where the next generation can enjoy a better life than the one that went before it. That means protecting and enhancing our natural environment for the next generation, so they have a healthy and beautiful country in which to build their lives.”

“With the theme “Nurturing Environmental Stewardship” for this year’s CMEA award, it is a call for all of us to protect the environment through recycling, conservation, regeneration and restoration efforts. It means taking responsibility for our actions. The responsibility for environmental quality should be shared by all on our actions that affect the environment.”

These respective organisations can strengthen the environmental stewardship by putting systems in place that will enable workers to use resources efficiently, reduce waste and minimize on the negative impacts on the environment, reduce consumption and waste into financial savings and provide a healthy, more efficient and effective working environment, he said.

Stewardship is an ethic that embodies the responsible planning and management of resources. Hence, Environmental Stewardship is taking responsibility and careful management of the natural resources.

When asked on further details of the study after the event, Natural Resources and Environmental Board (NREB) controller Peter Sawal said is still ongoing and expected to complete in March, next year. The study which started in December, last year is statewide and involved 26 local councils.

“This study should have completed but the technical committee members said that there are many data to be analysed and model simulation to be made so the consultant appointed request for time to complete the model.”

“We hope the study will come with recommendations for policies, regulation, framework and integrated system to be put in place for solid waste management including demolition construction waste, without damaging the environment.”

Meanwhile, the 8th Sarawak CMEA included the ‘Food and Eateries’ category for the first time in its prestigious history. Out of the 99 entries received, 57 were for the new category.

The other categories are Large Enterprise, Medium Industries, Small Industries, Local Authorities and the Individuals or Journalists.

Out of the entries, nine received Merit Awards, 16 received Gold Awards while 11 received Champion Awards.

The Champions are Cecelia Sman from The Borneo Post, Shin Yang Trading Sdn Bhd (Linau Forest Management Unit), Press Metal Bintulu Sdn Bhd, Malaysia LNG Sdn Bhd, Sime Darby Austral Sdn Bhd, Wargana Consortium Sdn Bhd, Fly Technology Agriculture Sdn Bhd, Kuching North City Commission, Jinhold Restaurant, Payung Cafe and Min’s Cafe.

Present at the event were Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dato Sri Michael Manyin, Minister in Chief Minister’s Office (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Talib Zulpilip, Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Datuk Lee Kim Shin, Assistant Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datu Len Talif Salleh and Sarawak Business Federation (SBF) president Datuk Abang Abdul Karim Tun Openg.