Forever a Kiwi: New Zealand mourns murdered Briton

WELLINGTON: Vigils were held around New Zealand for murdered British backpacker Grace Millane yesterday, as her father thanked the South Pacific nation for an “outpouring of love” towards his slain daughter.

Mourners in major cities across the country lit candles and held pictures of the 22-year-old, whose body was found Sunday in parkland just outside Auckland after she disappeared on Dec 1.

Millane’s father David, who flew to New Zealand to search for his child but arrived shortly before her death was confirmed, said his family had been “astounded” by the concern locals had shown.

“We would like to thank the people of New Zealand for their outpouring of love, numerous messages, tributes and compassion,” he said in a statement.

“Grace was not born here and only managed to stay a few weeks, but you have taken her to your hearts and in some small way she will forever be a Kiwi.”

He also praised police involved in the investigation, which resulted in a 26-year-old man being charged with murder on Monday.

The alleged killer, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was staying in the same central Auckland hotel as Millane, according to court documents.

The death has rocked New Zealand, which is usually regarded as a safe place to travel and averages less than 50 homicides a year in a population of 4.8 million.

The fate of a young traveller alone in a strange land has resonated with New Zealanders, who regard an “overseas experience”, or OE, away from their remote homeland as a rite of passage.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern choked back tears this week as she apologised on behalf of the nation to Millane’s family.

“Your daughter should have been safe here and she wasn’t, and I’m sorry for that,” she said.

Millane had planned a year-long worldwide holiday after graduating from university and her father said the “heinous crime” that claimed her life should not stop other young travellers.

“We all hope that what has happened to Grace will not deter even one person from venturing out into the world and discovering their own OE,” he said.

Members of the Millane family did not attend the vigils but David said he and brother Martin participated in a traditional Maori blessing on Tuesday at the site where Grace’s body was found.

He said it was “a lovely and peaceful experience”.

Millane’s body will be returned to Britain at the weekend, her father said. — AFP