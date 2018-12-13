Going away for Christmas? Let us know, say cops

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BINTULU: Those heading back to their hometown in conjunction with the festive season and school holiday are advised to inform the police of their absence from home.

District police chief Supt Zulkilpi Suhaili said this is to make sure regular patrols can be carried out effectively in residential areas to curb housebreaking activities.

He said the home owners can either go directly to the police station to fill up a form, or download and register via the Volunteer Smartphone Patrol (VSP) application.

Speaking to reporters when met at a road safety campaign organised by the Road Safety Council Bintulu division along Bintulu-Tatau road yesterday, Zulkipli disclosed that the state-level launching of the Ops Selamat campaign will be held in Sibu on Dec 18 and continue until Jan 1 next year.

“My advice to those planning to embark on a long journey is to please plan your journey accordingly.

“Drive with extra caution because it is now the rainy season and having high concentration while on the road is very important,” he said.

Among those present with Zulkipli yesterday was Bintulu Resident Jack Aman Luat, who is also Road Safety Council Bintulu chairman.