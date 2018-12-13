HR Minister pledges commitment to resolve problems faced by S’wk workforce

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran has stated his commitment to resolve any issues related to the state’s workforce by forming a Technical Committee between his ministry and the Chief Minister’s Office.

The committee would be tasked with looking into technical matters pertaining to the amended and proposed amendment to the Labour Law.

Kulasegaran said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has agreed to look into the amendments of nine Acts pertaining to labour favourably and had even suggested that a technical committee be formed.

He agreed with the suggestion and assured that the committee would iron out and resolve any issues regarding the state’s workforce.

“The Chief Minister was in agreement that if it is related to labour and it is for the protection of labour in this country, there should not be any delay or hindrance.

“In this respect, all those amended Acts that had been passed in Parliament and those that we plan to amend will be discussed at the technical stage before proceeding,” he told a press conference after paying a courtesy call on Abang Johari at the latter’s office at the new DUN Complex here today.

Kulasegaran said basically his Ministry was planning to amend nine Acts in relation to labour in Parliament.

He noted that so far Parliament had already passed the amended Children and Young Persons Act and Private Employment Agency Act 2017.

The other Acts that the federal government had proposed to make major amendments are the Employment Act 1955, Sarawak Labour Ordinance 1976, Sabah Labour Ordinance, Occupational, Safety and Health Acts (OSHA), Industrial Relation Acts 1967, Trade Union Act 1959 and Minimum Standard for Housing and Amenities 1990 for workers.

“As you know, some of the other Acts are related to Sarawak, and that is why I am here to meet the Chief Minister to speak and get his consent because we also have the Sarawak Labour Ordinance (SLO).

“We are happy that the formation of the technical committee will be taking place as soon as possible. The State Secretary was in the meeting and he has agreed to lead the team on behalf of the Sarawak government and we will also form our committee to look into it,” he said.

Kulasegaran said the committee might comprise four members from each side, adding that the Human Resources Ministry would be headed by the head of the policy division in the Ministry and coordinated by the State Labour director here.

Kulasegaran has also agreed to look into the suggestion by the Chief Minister to include the Sarawak Business Federation as a party in the National Wage Council so that they can participate and contribute their views on how best to represent Sarawak later.

