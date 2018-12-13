Nurse loses RM4,200 to parcel scam

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: A 27-year-old nurse here lost RM4,200 of her life savings to a parcel scam in early December.

According to Sarawak Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) chief Supt Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah, the victim became acquainted with a US citizen named ‘Jackson’ via Instagram. They then communicated through the WhatsApp messaging platform.

“The man asked for help from the victim to save his money amounting to US$20,000. At first, the victim refused to do so, but after being persuaded by the man, the victim agreed and promised to help him,” said Mustafa in a press statement today.

On Dec 9, ‘Jackson’ said the money was sent through another friend of his named ‘Michael’, but the money had been detained by customs in Kuala Lumpur.

“In order to release the money, the victim was ordered to make a payment of RM4,200 to a company’s account. The victim then transferred the payment online to the account given.

“After transferring the money, the victim later realised she has been deceived. The victim suffered RM4,200 in losses,” said Mustafa.

Meanwhile, three individuals here escaped being duped by Macau scammers between Dec 9 and 12.

Mustafa said one of the individuals was a 34-year-old housewife.

On Dec 12, the victim received a call from a man who introduced himself as ‘Kelvin Oii Kean You’ from Kuching Court informing her that the victim had a GST debt of RM968,000 through the victim’s company Hupsoon Trading addressed at Lot 18, Jalan Jelutong, Bukit Hijau, 81600 in Johor Bahru.

After that the phone call was allegedly connected to the Johor Bahru Police Station and the victim had spoken to an individual who identified himself as Sergeant Ong.

“Sergeant Ong said the victim was involved with a drug trafficking case, and asked how many bank accounts the victim had.

“She said she had four bank accounts including her children’s accounts, but she did not reveal the account numbers,” said Mustafa.

Later, the victim received a WhatsApp message with an order from the court.

She then lodged a police report to deny her involvement with the matter stated by the caller.

The other two victims received similar calls from scammers pretending to represent courts in Kuala Lumpur and elsewhere, but managed to escape being scammed.