Priest claims trial to abusing son to death

KAJANG: A priest claimed trial in the Sessions Court today to the physical abuse of his 10-year-old son that led to the boy’s death last week.

The 43-year-old man, a priest at a temple in Semenyih, pleaded not guilty before Judge Datin Surita Budin to committing the offence at a house in Semenyih at 10.35 pm on Dec 5.

The offence, under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or a jail term of up to 20 years, or both, upon conviction.

The court allowed the priest bail of RM15,000 in one surety and set Jan 10, 2019, for mention of the case.

DPP Siti Noor Hafizan Zakaria had proposed bail of RM20,000 and asked the court to order the accused to keep away from his two other children.

Pro bono lawyer SR Sree Devi Naidu asked the court to reduce the bail sum, saying the accused is poor, has lost his job and his house is being auctioned.

It is learned that the two other children of the accused, both girls, aged 12 and eight, are living with his wife now. – Bernama