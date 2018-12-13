Proton X70 launched, priced from RM100k to RM124k

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Proton Holdings Bhd’s (Proton) latest offering in the form of a sports utility vehicle (SUV) dubbed the X70 has been launched last night with a price tag that starts at RM99,800.

The much anticipated SUV, Proton’s first foray into the segment, will come in four different variants. It was first unveiled last year and sports a luxurious interior by Proton’s standards, along with an impressive looking exterior.

The Standard 2WD variant will be priced at RM99,800, while the Executive 2WD has a price tag of RM109,800.

For the adventurous motorist, the variant that boasts an all-wheel drive transmission, the Executive AWD, costs RM115,800 and the highest spec variant, the Premiere 2WD, comes in at RM123,800.

No matter which variant you choose, all of them will have the same 1.8-litre direct-injected turbocharged engine that makes 184PS at 5,500rpm and 285Nm of torque from 1,700-4,400rpm and a six-speed automatic gearbox.

The Premiere 2WD model even has a panoramic sunroof and classy brown Nappa leather wrapped seats. The X70 will be priced the same across Malaysia, so those here in Sarawak won’t have to worry about paying more for the same car.

On Proton’s website, the X70 has an impressive list of accolades to its name, including a five-star Asean NCAP award for its safety features.