Seafield temple issue: Police get nod from DPP to charge 21 people

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KLANG: Police have received instructions from the Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) to charge 21 people in connection with last month’s riots at the Sri Maha Mariamman temple in USJ25, Subang Jaya.

Selangor police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor said so far police had prepared 67 investigation papers and arrested 106 people to assist in their probe.

“All (21 people) will be charged in stages and so far 13 have been prosecuted.

“Most of them have been charged under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting and Section 325 of the same Code for causing serious injuries,” he told a press conference after witnessing the handing over of duty to new Klang Utara District police chief ACP Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh by her predecessor ACP Mazelan Paijan at the Kapar Police Station grounds here yesterday.

In the temple incident, fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, 24, was seriously injured.

He is receiving treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

Mazlan said police had yet to get his version of the incident as they were still awaiting the green light from IJN.

Mazlan, meanwhile, said that Nurulhuda, 48, would be the second woman to be entrusted with the responsibility of district police chief by the Selangor Contingent Police Headquarters after the appointment of Sungai Buloh District police chief Supt Shafa’aton Abu Bakar.

Outgoing Klang Utara District police chief Mazelan will assume Nurulhuda’s previous post as the Chief Assistant Director (Strategic Planning) of the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department.

Mazlan said Nurulhuda’s appointment, effective yesterday, was in recognition of the achievement and contribution of women officers at the Selangor police headquarters. — Bernama