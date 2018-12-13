Thousands flee bombs and hunger in eastern Syria

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

AL-HOL, Syria: Faraj was born in the pouring rain on a nondescript stretch of desert road in eastern Syria as his family fled escalating fighting over the Islamic State group’s last bastion.

His family was part of a group of around 200 civilians who managed to escape from a pocket of territory in Deir Ezzor province that is still held by the jihadists.

“I had to resist hunger, cold and rain,” the newborn’s mother Kamela Fadel tells AFP in a camp for displaced people in the northeastern region of Al-Hol.

The young woman, her husband and their four children now sleep under white tents, with hundreds of other people who fled eastern flashpoints in past weeks.

They are huddled on straw mats laid out directly on the gravelly earth, wrapped in blankets and hugging bags packed with their meagre belongings.

A nurse helps an elderly lady to the camp clinic as children play at scaling piles of foam mattresses and families sit cross-legged, eating from tin cans.

It is still cold in the vast tent but at least they are sheltered from the rain. They walked for several days in the winter weather before being met last week by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) battling IS in Deir Ezzor.

“It was hunger that prompted us to leave, there was nothing left to eat,” says Kamela’s husband, still sporting the thick beard the jihadists impose on all adult men.

He and his family were living in Al-Shaafa, one of the last villages, together with Sousa and Hajin, that are still under the control of IS.

The SDF, with the support of air strikes by the US-led coalition against IS, launched a major operation against the last rump of the jihadists’ moribund ‘caliphate’ in September this year.

The jihadists hunkering down in their Euphrates Valley heartland have offered stiff resistance, thwarting coalition hopes of a quick victory.

Warplanes have been raining bombs on IS targets in and around Hajin, causing significant civilian loss of life in the process, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The Observatory says almost 320 civilians have been killed, including 113 children.

“There is destruction everywhere because of the fighting and the bombardment. We were scared for the children,” says Faraj’s father.

Local camp official Mohamed Ibrahim told AFP around 1,700 civilians had arrived in Al-Hol in recent days. — AFP