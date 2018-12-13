Villages called to come up with own slogans to help inspire residents

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

BARAM: The rural community of Telang Usan has been urged to help propel their villages forward by coming up with distinctive slogans and catchphrases to inspire residents.

In making the call, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau said each distinctive slogan should be put up at various locations, especially at gateways, of all villages in his constituency as to inspire their villagers and keep them on track towards progress and development in their areas.

“In our quest to develop our areas, I suggest that all villages in Telang Usan constituency come up with their own village slogan.

“Perhaps it seems rather petty but in fact it can send a clear message of the village’s vision and inspire the villagers to move forward with various development initiatives,” said Dennis when officiating at the ‘Seminar Adet Kayan Kenyah 1994’ and a programme for the Kayan community leaders here recently.

Dennis revealed that the state government is intensifying efforts to supply all longhouses in his constituency with solar energy in line with its mission to achieve full electrification in Telang Usan by 2021.

He also disclosed that the state government through the Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) will also enhance telecommunication systems throughout Ulu Baram.

“The state government has also approved 16 new projects, worth RM729 million for Telang Usan constituency next year. The projects to be implemented under the Highland Development Agency include eight new roads and eight water supply projects.

“The Chief Minister has given only about two years for all these projects to be started and completed at the request of the people. This is our struggle and this will only happen with the existing political continuity in Sarawak,” he added.