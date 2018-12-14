Account auditor loses RM4,950 to scammers

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

MIRI: A Macau scam operation has claimed another victim here, after an account auditor lodged a police report claiming that she had been conned by an individual claiming to be an officer from the Shah Alam Sessions Court.

Sarawak Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) chief Supt Mustafa Kamal Gani said the victim, aged 28, received a call from the suspect under the guise of “Tuan Mazlan Rahman” on Dec 10.

“The suspect told the victim that a rented vehicle belonging to the victim was involved in a hit-and-run accident that had resulted in a fatality,” he said in a statement today.

The victim was later contacted by another individual who introduced himself as “Sergeant Lau Kin Ming”, informing her that the victim had 23 bank accounts in her name that been involved with illegal activities.

After that, the victim was contacted by a yet another impostor who introduced himself as “Inspector Khoo”, asking her to deposit RM4,950 for the purpose of checking her bank accounts at Bank Negara, said Mustafa.

“On the same day, the victim transferred money totalling RM4,950 through an ATM to a bank account that the man had given her. After the money transfer transaction, the victim could no longer contact the suspects, and she realised that she had been deceived,” added Mustafa.

A Macau scam refers to syndicates that are operated mainly by Taiwanese citizens, contacting victims here via international numbers originating from Hong Kong or even local numbers.

They then dupe victims into transfering cash into local bank accounts, funneling it out of the country via money changers and other means.