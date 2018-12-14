ACS Christmas procession kicks off at Sibu Town Square

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SIBU: The annual Christmas procession of the Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS), Sibu branch will be held at Sibu Town Square tomorrow, beginning at 6pm.

The event is organised by the Catholic Church under the chairmanship of Monsignor Michael Lee.

This year’s procession is themed ‘I bring tidings of Great Joy, Jesus, the Messiah and Lord to be shared by all’.

The procession will be led by the Sacred Heart Bagpipe School Band, Tung Hua School Band, 1st Girls’ Brigade Company and 1st Boys’ Brigade Malaysia.

The programme begins with a welcoming speech by ACS chairperson Pastor Ting Leh Na.

This will be followed by an opening prayer, praise and worship, scripture reading, Christmas message by Catholic Bishop Rt Rev Joseph Hii and the lighting of Christmas candles.

The procession will march along Town Square, Bujang Suntong Road, Island Road, Channel Road, Mission Road, Kampung Nyabor Road, Central Road, Wong Nai Siong Road, back to Kampung Nyabor Road and Town Square.

The annual Christmas procession was first held in the 1970s. It was taken over by ACS Sibu following the latter’s inception in 1984.

The ACS comprises the Roman Catholic Church, Methodist Church, Anglican Church, and Borneo Evangelical Mission (BEM).

Other independent churches and the YMCA are the regular participants of the Christmas procession.