Anwar arrives in town as vote for PKR Sarawak chairperson gets underway

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived today for a meeting at Hilton Hotel in Kuching to take part in the voting process to decide on the chairperson for PKR Sarawak and members of the state committee.

The meeting will see a total of 29 division chiefs from throughout Sarawak sitting down together after a stormy party election.

Works Minister Baru Bian is expected to defend his chairmanship.

Baru has been PKR Sarawak chairman for three terms.

Meanwhile, Anwar was seen being greeted by Miri MP Dr Michael Teo Yu Keng, the man widely tipped to be the new PKR Sarawak chairman.

There has been intense but friendly lobbying for the position, and the results of the vote are expected to be known in the next few days.