Beware of children playing with water — Tengku Puan Pahang

KUANTAN: Tengku Puan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today reminded parents to pay more attention to their children and not allow them to play with water during the monsoon season to avoid undesired incidents.

She said preparations to move out of their home should also be made especially by those living in low-lying areas taking into consideration the weather condition here where heavy rain had occurred continuously since Wednesday.

“Residents in flood-prone areas should be prepared to move out and not wait until the water level had risen before making preparations to evacuate.

“I pray that the flood this time will not be bad and would only occur temporarily…so that everything will be under control,”she said after visiting flood victims at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Cherating temporary evacuation centre (PPS), here yesterday.

Tunku Azizah said the Regent of Pahang Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, who is now in Vietnam on official business, had asked her to visit the flood victims here, and inform of the current situation and the assistance needed. — Bernama