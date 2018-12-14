Sarawak 

Corporal hurt in two-vehicle collision

Medical personnel attend to the injured corporal at the scene of the accident.

MARUDI: A police corporal sustained light injuries after his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car here yesterday.

The 53-year-old was riding along towards Marudi Police Station when the incident happened along Jalan Limbang around 8.25am.

The collision sent him flying onto the road and left him with bodily injuries, while the car driver was not hurt.

Medical personnel were summoned to the scene to attend to the injured policeman, and later sent him to the hospital where he was given outpatient treatment.

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)

 

BorneoPost Online

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of

This service is provided on BorneoPost online standard Policies and Conditions. Copyright 2010-2018 BorneoPost Online. All Rights Reserved.