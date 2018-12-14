Corporal hurt in two-vehicle collision

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MARUDI: A police corporal sustained light injuries after his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car here yesterday.

The 53-year-old was riding along towards Marudi Police Station when the incident happened along Jalan Limbang around 8.25am.

The collision sent him flying onto the road and left him with bodily injuries, while the car driver was not hurt.

Medical personnel were summoned to the scene to attend to the injured policeman, and later sent him to the hospital where he was given outpatient treatment.