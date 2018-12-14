Gas leak fully control in Keningau Hospital fire drill
KENINGAU: A fire drill was held at Keningau Hospital this morning around 9.25am.
The drill involved a gas leak which was fully controlled and all patients, hospital staff and members of the public were unharmed.
There were no casualties, injuries or damage to property.
A hospital representative said the Fire and Rescue team dispatched at the hospital declared the situation safe by 10.30am and allowed patients, staff and the public to re-enter the building.
The drill officially ended by 11am.
When asked to comment, Sabah State Health director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi declined and said she was just receiving information.