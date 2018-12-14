Kim Jong-nam murder: Dec 18 set for decision on notice of motion

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SHAH ALAM: The High Court here today fixed Dec 18 to decide on the notice of motion filed by the first accused in the murder of Kim Chol or Kim Jong-nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, to compel the prosecution to provide copies of cautioned statements made by witnesses to the defence.

Judge Datuk Azmi Ariffin fixed the date after hearing submissions from both parties.

On Nov 7, the defence representing the first accused, Siti Aisyah, 26, filed the notice of motion seeking the court to direct the prosecution to produce them with copies of statements under Section 112 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC), made by seven prosecution witnesses to the police.

The witnesses are Ahmad Fuad Ramli, Lim Cheng Gam, Tomie Yoshio, Ng Wai Hoong, Dessy Meyrisinta, Raisa Rinda Salma and Kamaruddin Masiod.

The application was made under Section 51 and 113 (2) of the CPC. – Bernama