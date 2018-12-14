Man pleads guilty to statutory rape, sentenced to 8 years

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Sessions Court here sentenced a man to eight years’ imprisonment for raping his then 15-year-old girlfriend.

Judge Marutin Pagan passed the sentence on Bobson Meon, 24, after the accused pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 371(1) of the Penal Code.

The charge carries a maximum 20 years’ jail and whipping upon conviction.

According to the brief facts of the case, the accused and the victim had consensual sexual intercourse in 2017 at a house in Biawak, Lundu.

The girl was a minor at the material time.

The matter was exposed when the girl’s mother discovered a pregnancy test kit in her daughter’s bedroom.

Upon being questioned, the teen admitted to having had sex with Bobson several times, either at his or her home. She delivered a baby boy on Feb 2 this year.

DPP Azahari Yusof prosecuted.