Mas Ermieyati joins Bersatu

MELAKA: Masjid Tanah MP Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin yesterday announced that she is joining Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

The former Puteri Umno chief in a statement here said her decision to join Bersatu was made in the best interests of her constituents.

“I have always wanted the best for voters in Masjid Tanah and am always seeking more effective solutions towards this purpose. As such, after much soul-searching, I took the decision to join Bersatu.

“I also hope to assist efforts by Bersatu as a component party of the government to empower young women apart from championing the cause of youths in general so that they can have better lives and also to create a brighter future for Malaysia,” she said.

She said this would be the best path under the Malaysian framework which is multiracial and expressed thanks to Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the party leadership for accepting her, as well as her constituents for their support.

Mas Ermieyati quit Umno to become an independent MP on July 1, citing loss of confidence in the party leadership. — Bernama