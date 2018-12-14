Metal factory suffers 40 per cent damage in fire

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A metal factory in Sejingkat near here suffered 40 per cent damage to its structure in a morning fire yesterday.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), the blaze which occurred around 10.50am was suspected to have started at the storage area where acetylene gas tanks for welding purposes were kept.

Bomba personnel upon reaching the scene after receiving a distress call carried out a ‘cooling process’ to prevent further damage to the factory which covers an area of around 150 square metres.

No injuries were reported in the incident.