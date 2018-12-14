New India bank chief vows to uphold its independence

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MUMBAI: India’s new central bank chief pledged to uphold the independence of the institution after his predecessor suddenly quit following a row over alleged government interference.

But Shaktikanta Das, seen as an ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, told his first press conference as governor that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would regularly hold consultations with the government.

“I will uphold the autonomy, integrity and credibility of the Reserve Bank of India as an institution,” the 63-year-old told reporters in Mumbai.

He added that the government was not just a stakeholder but runs the economy, so there has to be “free, fair, objective and very frank discussions” between it and the RBI.

“I would like to believe that all issues, however contentious, can be resolved through discussions,” he said.

Das was appointed the bank’s boss on Tuesday, a day after Urjit Patel resigned following months of tensions with Modi’s administration over attempts to influence policy.

Patel cited “personal reasons” for his decision but experts and media reports have said he was annoyed by New Delhi’s repeated efforts to impose its influence.

Das is a former senior finance ministry official and a key figure in Modi’s controversial “demonetisation” scheme of November 2016 which scrapped 86 percent of banknotes overnight.

He is close to Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, leading some analysts to say that his appointment means the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government will hold greater sway over RBI decision-making. — AFP