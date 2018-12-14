Perimeter survey of land lots and issuance of titles to continue – Awang Tengah

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SERIAN: The state government will focus on surveying individual land lots and issuing titles, while the perimeter survey continues.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said the focus of surveying individual land lots and issuing titles comes under the second phase of NCR land recognition, after carrying out the perimeter surveys.

“The state government from now onward will focus on surveying individual lands lots, where perimeter surveys have been done.

“At the same time, the government will also continue to carry out perimeter surveys on NCR land, where it has not been done,” Awang Tengah said today.

Awang Tengah, who is also Minister of Urban Development and Second Minister of Natural Resources said this at a ceremony to present land titles under Section 16 and 18 of Sarawak Land Code at Kpg Pichin, here.

Awang Tengah said the state government acknowledged that land is an issue very close to the people’s’ heart, and would always strive to issue land titles for genuine cases.

He pointed out that surveying NCR land was not something new, as it was started in the ’60s.

“For as long as the state is under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), the interests and the rights of the people, including NCR land rights, will be looked after,” he pointed out.

He said the sincerity of the state government to recognise NCR land was further proven when RM40 million was allocated in the State Budget 2019 by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, while there was no allocation from the federal government for the purpose.

Awang Tengah, who is also Minister of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development, said he was surprised by the remarks made by some opposition leaders who stated that carrying out land perimeter surveys was not important.

“NCR land is very special to the Bumiputera, and we (state government) are going to preserve it,”Awang Tengah asserted.