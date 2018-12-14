Poser over proposed Serian Industrial Training Institute

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: As it is now, there is no indication that the construction of the proposed Industrial Training Institute (ILP) in Serian will take off.

Human Resources Minister M Kulasegara said he had gone there to have a look at the project site and would report to the Finance Ministry for it to make the decision.

He said as far as his ministry was concerned, they are more concerned about giving young people facilities to study.

“I think that is quite a very prevailing point and we will look at it favourably.

“It is a good decision that I went there today (yesterday) because I don’t want to make decision sitting in the air-conditioned office,” he said after paying a courtesy call on Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at the latter’s office here yesterday.

Asked if the project would proceed, he said he could only make recommendation as the financing of projects is not under his power, adding that money comes from the Ministry of Finance.

Kulasegaran said he went to the site to see things for himself because he wanted to clear certain doubts over some things.

He believed going to the ground would put him in a better position to make recommendation.

“I was trying to get in touch with the former Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot, but he was not accessible today (yesterday).

“Otherwise, I would have seen him today (yesterday) to discuss with him. But I have met the contractor, the local people during my visit there,” he said.

Asked if he will recommend for the project to continue, he said two most important considerations have to be considered – ensuring those who missed out on tertiary education are not left out and providing skilling and up-skilling opportunities.

“So, if these factors are to be looked at, why not, we look at it favourably,” he said.

Earlier, Kulasegaran said he would look into the Chief Minister’s suggestion that the ILP in Kota Samarahan should have evening courses for workers in Sarawak to be re-skilled or up-skilled.

He concurred with the Chief Minister that by doing so, productivity of the workers would increase and the workers could also increase their income because they are better trained and better qualified.

He said ILP would do the necessary accreditation for the evening courses.