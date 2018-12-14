Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri can serve for more than 2 terms

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri can serve for more than the previously restricted two terms.

The state legislative assembly yesterday approved an amendment to the Sabah Constitution to allow this.

Forty-six assemblyman voted for the amendment, 14 voted against and five were absent when the vote was taken.

The amendment involved Article 2 Clause (3) of the state constitution, and it does away with the two-term restriction on the period of office of the Yang Dipertua Negeri.

Thirteen assemblymen spoke during the debate on the amendment bill, which was presented for the first, second and third reading yesterday.

Deputy Speaker Datuk Ahmad Abdul Rahman was in the chair.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the Yang Dipertua Negeri is a symbol of the head of state and does not have executive powers.

He said the appointment of the Yang Dipertua Negeri is not based purely on duration and race but on quality and responsibility.

“The Yang Dipertua Negeri is appointed by the state government to ensure that he is comparable to what we have placed in the constitution,” he said.

Mohd Shafie denied that there have been negotiations between the Chief Minister and the Yang Dipertua Negeri on the amendment to the constitution.

The assembly also passed the Mining (Amendment) Bill 2018 to empower the state government to exercise good control over the minerals in the state.

Mohd Shafie said the mining ordinance had to be amended to ensure empowerment of the state’s capabilities and ensure proper organisation of the state’s mineral reserves.

“Legislation is necessary for us to avoid disputes because, in terms of certain jurisdictions, there are limitations where the department has to be responsible.

This needs to be explained,” he said. — Bernama