Sarawak Petchem and PCML signs S&P agreement to market methanol products

KUCHING: Petronas Chemicals Group Berhad’s (PCG) marketing entity

Petronas Chemicals Marketing (Labuan) Ltd (PCML) signed a Sales and Purchase Agreement with Sarawak Petchem Sdn Bhd (Sarawak Petchem) today to market methanol products from the Sarawak Methanol Project.

Under the agreement, PCML will become the marketing arm for Sarawak Petchem’s methanol product from Sarawak Methanol Plant in Bintulu for 20 years, with an option for further extension.

Established in June 2017, Sarawak Petchem will be the first Sarawak state government-owned company that produces methanol, with an annual capacity of 1.7 million metric tonnes per annum (mtpa).

The plant is expected to come on stream in 2022 and will receive 140 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of natural gas feedstock from Petronas.

Sarawak Petchem has selected PCML as its partner, given the strong market stature of its parent company, PCG, which is the largest methanol producer in Asia Pacific, and the fourth largest in the world with an annual production capacity of 2.4 million mtpa.

Sarawak Petchem chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr Abdul Aziz Husain said today’s occasion marks a very significant milestone and achievement for Sarawak in its journey to pursue the realisation for petrochemical downstreams of oil and gas in Bintulu.

“This historic event not signifies the beginning of the collaboration between Sarawak Petchem and Petronas Chemical Marketing (Labuan) Ltd but also to provide challenges for us to deliver world class methanol safely, timely and at optimum cost with the required quality,” he said at the signing ceremony.

Executive Vice President of Petronas Downstream Business and Chairman of PCG Datuk Mohamad Arif Mahmood said through the partnership, PCG is able to strengthen the supply of methanol to its customers.

“It will enable us to fulfil the rising demand from Asia Pacific, especially in Southeast Asia, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and India, where the growing middle class is contributing to the high consumption of petrochemical products.

He added that the venture is expected to bring about potential economic spin-offs from several outsourced services, which will generate more business and job opportunities for the local community.

Representing PCML was its Chief Executive Officer, Shamsairi Ibrahim, while Sarawak Petchem was represented by Abdul Aziz.

The signing was witnessed by PCML’s Head of Marketing and Sales, Methanol, Aromatics and methyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE) Shahrom Muhammad Yusuf, and Sarawak Petchem’s Director Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel.

Also present at the event were Sarawak Chief Minister, Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, Petronas Chairman Datuk Ahmad Nizam Salleh and others.