Sometimes all you need is acceptance

IT’S a stereotype that most autistic children are gifted in the world of creative arts but for Yuan Yuan, his start into the art world wasn’t what a lot of us would have expected it to be.

“At age six, he only knew about the colour red. I had sent him to classes after classes, but to no avail. Every teacher just told me to quit while I was ahead because my son has no talent for art,” Lim recounted exasperatedly.

Her comments caught me off-guard — after all the lady had just shown me a room full of large-scale oil paintings of various animals and scenery by 13-year-old Yuan Yuan that would be on public exhibition today. So how could he not have talent?

Well, according to Lim, it’s true that Yuan Yuan wasn’t an overnight Van Gough, but what changed and really helped him unlock his potential for the craft of painting was the acceptance and guidance of those around him.

Having heard that drawing and painting would help alleviate some of the limitations of autism, Lim was particularly determined to help her son into the world of art despite the initial comments that he had no talent for it.

After hearing about fellow church member Huang Ya Mei’s talented son winning art awards left, right and center, she decided to ask Huang if her son would be keen on tutoring Yuan Yuan in drawing and painting.

Huang recounted: “We saw no harm in it. They were family friends and my son got along with their son as well.

“So, three years ago, once a week, Yuan Yuan would come to draw with us. At first, he didn’t have a sense on what colours went well with each other, so he started copying my son in his works.

“By copying, he slowly learned to paint and draw, and after a year, we realised he had already gain so much knowledge and was exhibiting serious talent for the craft.

“So, I suggested sending him to formal painting classes so he could develop more skills in different techniques and mediums of art.”

Joined by other artistically inclined ‘special needs’ children, Lim and other parents ended up helping to organise an art exhibition to showcase the works of their children.

The exhibition which starts today will feature the art works of several children with autism from Lim’s Twinkle Family Support Group.

“As a society, I think we still aren’t doing enough for children with autism because we don’t have enough knowledge on the disability and its related behaviours. So, from this art exhibition, I hope more people will be able to see if we just treat these children normally, we can help them unlock their potential and hidden talents,” Huang said.

While Huang’s decision to allow her son to tutor Yuan Yuan seemed like a completely reasonable act, there were still some sore comments from outsiders who insinuated that Huang’s normal son might develop autism-associated behaviours from his time with Yuan Yuan.

“My own family had said such things but it’s not true at all. In these three years with Lim and her family and other families in the Twinkle Support Group, I have noticed that my own family has gained much more because we have seen just how much they love their kids.

Their attitude towards their children should be emulated and in this regard, I have personally learnt how to be a better mother to my children,” she added.

Organised by the Kuching Gospel Church and Twinkle Family Support Group, the art exhibition – God Opens The Next Door – will be held at the MBKS Lobby from 8am to 5pm, starting today (Dec 14) until Sunday (Dec 16).

Additionally, a sharing session – Turn Despair into Hope – of 22 families with autistic children will be held tomorrow night (Dec 15) at 6.30pm to 9.30pm at MBKS Auditorium.

For more information on the art exhibition and sharing session, contact Lim at 016-8609639.