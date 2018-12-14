Sungai Baji Agropark expected to be operational by mid 2020

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

SARIKEI: The proposed agropark at Sungai Baji about 10 kilometres from here is expected to be operational by the middle of 2020.

Through an exhibition put up by Land Custody and Development Authority (Pelita), the public were made to understand that plans for the agropark were already in place as some works had started since last month (November).

An area of about 315.9 acres or about 127.9 hectares had been set aside to accommodate various components of the agropark touted to be the state’s first of its kind.

The main components of the agropark, set to add a new impetus to the local agro-tourism industry, comprise production or farm area; office and ICT centre; infrastructure and facilities for agro-tourism, trade and education; and a collection, processing and packaging centre (CPPC).

Out of an area of about 200 acres allocated for production, 157.5 acres were divided into several orderly laid-out plots for vegetables and fruit farms; 14.2 acres for aquaculture; 10.7 acres for exotic fruits; and 3.2 acres for stingless bee farm.

Farmers participating in the agropark project would be provided with greenhouse, ponds and stores.

Attractions proposed for agro-tourism comprise a recreational park, resort, a view deck and tower on a 7.4–acre site and a river cruise line.

Apart from the CPPC, facilities to be provided for trading are stalls or ‘tamu’ and shops while an educational centre would be set up for the benefit of students and researchers.

Besides, some parts of the river bank have been allocated for cage farming and the whole stretch of the agropark’s perimeter on the bank of Rajang River has been proposed for a river park.

According to the agropark’s proposed infrastructure and facilities development programme, tender for package 1 which was advertised last month would be closed before the end of this month.

Construction of access road, site clearing and earthwork for the CPPC are slated from January next year till March 2020; construction of CPPC building and other infrastructure are scheduled to commence in September 2019 and to be completed in May 2020; site clearing, perimeter bund, earthworks for agropark components will be carried out from March 2019 till April 2020; and construction of farming facilities and amenities will be from November 2019 till May 2020.

Anticipating that the farming activities would commence in June 2020, selection and training of participants would be carried out from September 2019 till May 2020.