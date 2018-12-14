Think of winning seats for GPS, PDP told

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (BPP) vice president Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah wished that Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) leaders think more of winning seats for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) rather than only about themselves.

He said PDP president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing was trying to rock the boat when indicating that PDP would not only be reclaiming three seats – Pakan, Batu Danau and Bekenu – from PBB but also aiming to stake claim on two others held by other components of GPS.

“I fully agree (that Tiong is rocking GPS boat). I hope PDP and Tiong (also Bintulu MP) could think more towards winning for GPS than just for their own (PDP) only,” he said yesterday.

PDP lost two of its ‘traditional’ seats to the opposition, namely Krian and Ba Kelalan to Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) during the last state election.

On top of that, PDP did not get to field their own candidates in Pakan, Batu Danau and Bekenu when the then direct Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates were preferred.

After the 2016 state election, the three winning direct BN candidates Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom (Pakan), Paulus Palu Gumbang (Batu Danau) and Rosey Yunus (Bekenu) brought along their seats to PBB.

PDP now holds only three state seats – Tasik Biru, Marudi and Meluan.

Tiong made the remarks at a press conference in Bintulu after chairing PDP supreme council meeting on Monday.

Since then, the remarks had raised eyebrows.

Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president Tan Sri Dauk Amar Dr James Masing made the first salvo by stating that PRS wished to find out which two seats PDP would stake claims on.

PDP will be holding its Triennial General Assembly next month and among the agenda would be seat arrangement in GPS.