Ting: Tap renewable power sources to develop green energy

MIRI: Sarawak should tap its vast renewable energy sources and develop green energy as the state’s future environment-friendly power source.

Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting said it is timely for Sarawak to take the bold step, as green energy is something Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has been pushing very hard for.

“Green energy is the future and I hope Sarawak will soon have buses that run on water as their fuel source.

“The consideration to provide free bus services in the state is a well-thought-out idea and is most welcomed as it helps to ease traffic woes as well as reduce the financial burden of the lower income group,” he told the media here yesterday.

Ting was reacting in support of the chief minister’s statement that the Sarawak government is considering providing free bus services in cities and towns, similar to what many states in Peninsular Malaysia are doing now.

He added that public transportation, especially in cities, will become a necessity as Sarawak continues to develop and prosper, particularly to counter the increasing number of vehicles on the road.

“I’m happy that the chief minister has shared the same thoughts that the state government should plan ahead to provide free bus services in order to encourage the usage of public transport.

“This includes developing an efficient public transportation that not only encompasses the road, but also light rapid transit (LRT) services for the people in major cities such as Kuching, Miri, Sibu and Bintulu.

“This is a people-centric policy that will help many in the lower income group reduce their financial burden,” he said.

Ting hoped that Abang Johari will also consider helping school bus operators in the

state who, over the years, have been hit hard by rising petrol prices.