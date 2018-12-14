Woman claims trial to cheating ex-assemblyman, pre-trial case management set for Dec 28

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: A woman claimed trial at the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday to a charge of cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.

Lenny Valerie Gundu Tangai, 37, was ordered to appear in court again on Dec 28 for pre-trial case management, and released on bail of RM1,700 with two sureties.

She is charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code which carries an imprisonment term of not less than one year, and not more than 10 years and whipping and is liable to a fine.

She allegedly committed the offence on Nov 9, 2017 at 12.05pm at a bank in Central Road against a former assemblyman.

Lenny is accused of inducing him to believe that she could arrange a tour trip for the former

assemblyman and his wife on April 9, 2018 to Rome, Italy; Lourdes, France; and Fatima, Portugal.

The former assemblyman is said to have paid her RM8,000 as partial expenses for the air tickets.