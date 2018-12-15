Dayak Cultural Foundation awards scholarships to three officers

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Dayak Cultural Foundation has awarded scholarships to three Dayak government officers from various sectors in the state civil service to pursue Harvard Business School Advanced Management Programme for senior executives in USA.

According to a media release yesterday, the three successful officers selected for their professional achievements and organisational responsibilities are Lester Matthew from the Bidayuh community currently attached to the Ministry of International Trade and E-Commerce as principal assistant secretary, Joseph Blandoi from the Orang Ulu community currently attached to the Sarawak Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Salcra) as deputy general manager, and Desmond Jerukam from the Iban community currently attached to Planning and Development Section of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports as principal assistant secretary.

Lester completed his attachment on Nov 17 last year while Joseph and Desmond will commence their programme in March 31 next year.

Meanwhile, two Dayak students who achieved CGPA of 4 in their STPM examination were awarded the Dayak Cultural Foundation full scholarship in 2015.

Rina Rentap who pursued her studies in Universiti of Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) graduated with Bachelor of Social Sciences (Geography) with CPGA of 3.63. Upon graduation, she was offered a position with NOL Global Services Centre Sdn Bhd based in Kuala Lumpur.

Mirilen Edward who is currently in Year 4 Bachelor of Arts (Education) at Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), Penang will graduate next year.