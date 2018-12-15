Less than 10 pct taxi drivers, e-hailers registered with Socso

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: Less than ten per cent of the 300 taxi drivers and e-hailers in the city are registered with Social Security Organisation (Socso).

Human Resources MinisterM Kulasegaran revealed this during a visit to Socso Miri branch office yesterday.

“Being on the road most of the time, statistics has shown that their risk of accidents is higher,”

Kulasegaran said that it is in their interest to be protected under Socso and encouraged taxi drivers and e-hailers to sign up for their own good and that of their dependents.

He added that Pakatan Harapan (PH) government through the ministry will have renewal policy that benefits both employees and employers.

He is scheduled to meet Malaysia Employers Federation and Malaysia Trade Union Congress at parliament building this Sunday for a roundtable meeting to discuss the national policy on employment.

Earlier, Socso Miri branch manager Griffin Francis Manggie updated the minister on the branch’s operations. He said up to November this year, Socso Miri has paid a total of RM3.1 million to 1,157 beneficiaries.

Also present was Pujut assemblyman Dr Ting Tiong Choon.