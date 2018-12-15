Manyin: ILP Serian a must- have project for Sarawak

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong says it will be most unfortunate if the proposed Institut Latihan Perindustrian (ILP), or industrial training institute in Serian is scrapped by the Pakatan Harapan federal government.

Manyin explained that another ILP is still needed for Sarawak youths to go for skills training certification and be part of the state’s skilled workforce.

He also revealed that following a recent meeting, he had been told by principals and directors of vocational colleges and other skills institutes that they are now already running at full capacity.

“I wanted to hold a roadshow for TVET (technical and vocational education and training) next year. But if I were to hold it, how would our young people feel if they apply but only to be told later there is no place for them.

“That is why the ILP Serian is still needed. Otherwise, it will be unfortunate (if it is scrapped),” he said at the Serian District Council (MDS) councillors’ appreciation night held at a leading hotel here on Thursday.

Based on previous news reports, this project costing RM250 million was scheduled for completion by February 2021.

It was approved by the previous Barisan Nasional federal government under the 11th Malaysia Plan. The earth breaking for the project was held on March 24 this year.

Human Resources Minister M Kulasegaran was quoted as saying on Thursday that he could only propose that the construction of the ILP be continued, but the final say would be from the Ministry of Finance.

Kulasegaran had visited the site prior to meeting Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg. ILP is under the auspices of the Ministry of Human Resources.

On another matter, Manyin said the state government was prepared to build a health facility for Serian if the federal government was to scrap the proposed level-3 polyclinic there.

“The polyclinic is supposed to be built in Serian to overcome overcrowding at Serian Hospital.

“The Chief Minister told me we are prepared to construct the building provided the federal government provide the staff for it,” he said.

Meanwhile, the dinner that night was held in appreciation for MDS councillors and also to honour its deputy chairman Dr Simon Sinang Bada who has been appointed a political secretary to the chief minister.

Also present were Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Snowdan Lawan, Kedup assemblyman Martin Ben, Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus, Serian District Officer and council chairman Lim Hock Meng, and council secretary Constantine Jonas Noeb.

On MDS, Manyin who is also Tebedu assemblyman hoped that it could be elevated to a municipality within the next few years.

He pointed out that since Serian is now a Division, MDS deserves to become a municipal council just like Samarahan which became Kota Samarahan Municipal Council in Nov 2016.

“Serian in terms of population, it is not small and bigger than many other divisions. In terms of number of schools, Serian division has the second largest after Sibu. So, we are very big and we deserve to be a municipal council. Let us work to achieve it,” he said.

He also hoped the council will continue with efforts to make Serian a must-stop town for travellers on the Pan Borneo Highway.