Naim Holdings Bhd wins Chief Minister’s Environmental Award

KUCHING: Naim Holdings Bhd has added another feather to its cap upon being adjudged the winner of the Eighth Sarawak Chief Minister’s Environmental Award (CMEA), in the ‘Large Enterprise (Construction)’ category.

This marked the group’s fifth consecutive win of the award.

Representing Naim to receive the honour was its general manager of planning Leong Su Min.

Naim vice-president (operations) Sim Kwong Yong regarded the award as a testament to the group’s determination in fulfilling its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

“It remains highly committed in its role towards a ‘clean, green and healthy Sarawak’. In our quest to build homes, develop vibrant communities and construct national assets of both quality and value, we remain committed in helping to reduce carbon footprint.

“We strongly believe that we are able to create sustainable development goals through efforts such as environmental stewardships, to better protect and preserve our environment,” said Sim.

Jointly organised by Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) Sarawak and Sarawak Business Federation (SBF), in collaboration with relevant ministries and agencies, the CMEA is fully supported by the Sarawak government, which gives due recognition to companies and industries that have shown outstanding environmental stewardship and advocate sustainable green initiatives in their daily operations.